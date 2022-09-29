Bihar IAS Officer Apologises For Shocker On Sanitary Pad Query; 'My Intention Was...'

IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra, who heads Bihar's Women and Child Development Corporation, apologised for the shocking statement she made at a workshop in Patna on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar' (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar). During the workshop, organised by the Corporation in partnership with UNICEF and other organisations, Bhamra had ridiculed a girl, when she asked- “Can the government give sanitary pads at Rs 20-30?”

In response, the IAS officer said, "Is there an end to such demands? Tomorrow you'll ask for jeans, then for a beautiful pair of shoes. You will eventually expect the government to give you family planning methods, condoms, too.”

IAS officer tenders apology

Her snarky reply did not go unnoticed and the National Commission of Women, taking cognizance of the matter, said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in such a responsible position is "extremely condemnable and shameful". The Commission further informed that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the IAS officer seeking an explanation for her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks during the event. "The reply will be communicated within seven days," NCW said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was approached by journalists with queries about the NCW slapping a notice on Bhamra, said, "Orders are in place to inquire into the issue which I learned about through newspapers. We are committed to providing all assistance to the state's women. If the IAS officer's behaviour is found to be against that spirit, action will be taken."

Hours thereafter, Bhamra issued a statement, in which she said, "The participants pointed out many drawbacks in the schools, in respect to which an investigation is being carried on. In the midst of the discussion, a few words and sentences by me, being seen as inappropriate, are published in the articles."