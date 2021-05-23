Bihar: IMA Forms 8-member Panel To Probe 96 Doctor Fatalities In State In 2nd COVID Wave

With doctor fatalities rising amid India's second COVID wave, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Bihar Branch has constituted an eight-member committee on Saturday, to probe the reason of the rise in deaths. The committee which will be headed by Dr. Sahjanand Prasad Singh - IMA President-elect - will ascertain as to why Bihar tops the list of doctor deaths due to COVID in India. Bihar has seen 96 fatalities in doctors as per IMA.

On Saturday, the IMA revealed that as many as 420 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 across India in the second wave. While 100 of these casualties have been reported from Delhi, at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh. The state-wise data of IMA revealed that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha, and 15 in Maharashtra. IMA has decided to give ₹10 lakh each to families of poor doctors.

Previously, IMA revealed that at least 748 doctors died due to COVID in the first wave of the pandemic, taking the tally to over 1000 doctors as of date. On Monday, former IMA chief Dr K K Aggarwal who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 succumbed to the disease at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The 62-year-old Padma Shri awardee had been admitted to the hospital after his diagnosis and had been on ventilator support for the last week.

IMA has demanded a 'well-planned preannounced' nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases, protesting over the low vaccination of doctors across India. Claiming that IMA's requests and proactive cognizance were put into the dustbin by the govt, IMA stated that decisions were taken without realising ground realities. IMA has stated that the Centre has refused to implement a nationwide lockdown and lamented at the failed vaccine rollout for 18-44-year-olds without planning vaccine stock, slamming the 'unhumanistic' differential pricing system with 50% borne by Centre and remaining 50% by states & private hospitals. IMA has revealed that only 3% of the doctors who have succumbed to COVID were vaccinated, while overall only 66 per cent of India's doctors have been fully vaccinated.

Bihar's COVID apathy

Last week, nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar. The Centre directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.