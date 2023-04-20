Bihar Is Expected To Consider Relocation Of Tigers As Valmiki Reserve Nears Capacity

The Bihar government will be exploring the possibility to relocate some tigers from the Valmiki reserve, the state's only national park, as it is nearing its capacity, an official said on Thursday.

The tiger population at the reserve in West Champaran district has substantially increased over the years and estimates suggest that it is over 50 now, Bihar's Chief Wildlife Warden PK Gupta told PTI.

"The photographs captured through camera traps and data collected manually have been sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for final vetting," he said.

"The final tiger estimates for 2022 (state-wise population of big cats) are likely to be available in two months. We are quite sure that the final count at the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) will be more than 50," he added.

The number of tigers at the reserve increased from eight in 2010 to 48 adults in 2021, Gupta said.

"Besides, there are six sub-adults and eight cubs at the VTR, as per our estimation," he said.

Simultaneously, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has engaged inter-governmental agency Global Tiger Forum (GTF) to estimate the capacity of the reserve, Gupta said.

On the basis of its report, possibilities will be explored to relocate some tigers to other reserve forests for ensuring their optimal conservation and minimising conflicts with human beings, he said.

Established in 1990 as the 18th tiger reserve of the country, the VTR's core area spans 909.86 sq km with Gandak and Masan rivers crisscrossing it. It ranked fourth in the density of the tiger population, according to official data.

Apart from big cats, bears, hyenas, leopards, langurs, monkeys, flying squirrels, wild cats and buffalos are found in the reserve.

GTF secretary Rajesh Gopal, who has been closely associated with 'Project Tiger' in India for almost 35 years, said the VTR has already reached its capacity.

"The VTR has reached its capacity. On the basis of our findings, the state government can explore options to handle the situation," he said.

The reserve is an important part of the larger Valmiki-Chitwan-Parsa forests, which is one of the most significant tiger habitat blocks within the Terai arc landscape at the foothills of the Himalayas, Gopal said, adding that it is surrounded by human population in the south.