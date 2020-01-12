Bihar: Police Exam Candidates Left Stranded Due To Lack Of Trains, Create Ruckus

On Sunday, hundreds of police constable candidates were stranded at the Arrah railway station after their exams ended, due to lack of availability of trains from Arrah to Patna. The situation soon spiralled out of control as the students began to board the roof of the trains or hang from the door, scrambling for any space that they could get.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, candidates can be seen clinging on to the train hanging from the engine and gates of the overcrowded coaches, while hundreds still remain stuck at the platforms. Some can also be seen trying to get in the train through windows.

The incident occurred after the Bihar Police's first shift exam ended for which hundreds and thousands of students had applied. After the exam ended the there was chaos among the candidates since the crowd was massive and special trains had not been arranged keeping in mind the massive recruitment exam. As the situation began spiralling out of control, the train driver immediately informed the control room when he saw candidates climbing to the top of train engine.

No special arrangement in place

The railway officers who arrived at the scene along with the police force started unloading the candidates mounted on the engine of the train. However, they refused to get off the train and started protesting. In the end, the train started moving, with hundreds hanging on to any inch of space that they could get. This incident highlighted the apathy of the railway authorities who failed to organise a safe and decent journey for the large number of police exam candidates despite knowing that thousands were appearing for the exam; no special train was facilitated for the secure movement of these aspirants.

