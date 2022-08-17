Bihar Law Minister's Advocate Says Kartikeya Singh 'not Involved In Any Kidnapping Case'

Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh’s advocate, on August 17, citing a legal document, said the court hasn’t found any role of the Minister in the kidnapping of Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Earlier, several questions were asked on the induction of Singh into Nitish Kumar's Cabinet after reports of an arrest warrant against the minister in a 2014 kidnapping case emerged. The was warrant was issued on July 14.

Kartikeya Singh was reportedly charged with the kidnapping of builder Rajiv Ranjan Singh, under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365.

‘Kartikeya Singh not involved in the act’, says lawyer

Citing the legal document, the Bihar Law Minister’s advocate said, “In all, the names of 24 people are mentioned and the police have found that the case holds true for 21 people and Kartikeya Singh, Ashish Haldar were not involved in the act.”

'No such case against me' Kartikeya Singh tells Republic

The Law Minister speaking exclusively to Republic TV, citing the affidavit filed before contesting the elections said, "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things."

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, demanding the resignation of the Law Minister, said, “On recovery of victim Rajiv Ranjan Singh, he has given a statement under section 164 CrPC describing in detail the manner in which he was kidnapped and he has fully described the role played by the petitioner and who is the petitioner here? Kartikeya Singh. This means the victim has explained before the magistrate the role played by Kartikeya Singh.”

He further asked the Singh to surrender before the court. "The Law Ninister Kartikeya Singh should have surrendered," said Prasad, citing the court document which read, “The petitioner is directed to surrender before the court below and make a prayer for regular bail. Why hasn't he surrendered?”