Bihar leaders condole CDS Bipin Rawat's death

Patna, Dec 8 (PTI) Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum in Bihar for Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others who were on Wednesday killed in a helicopter crash.

Those who expressed grief over the mishap include Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, and AICC in-charge Bhakt Charan Das.

The mishap took place near Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu when the country's first CDS was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

The incident happened apparently due to foggy weather conditions.

One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital. PTI NAC MM MM

