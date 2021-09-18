Bihar Leads COVID-19 Vaccine Drive On PM Modi's Birthday; Women Resist Rain To Receive Jab

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, September 17, Bihar administered more than 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses across the state, which is the highest number of doses given on a single day in India. Earlier on 31st August, the state had vaccinated more than 27 lakh people on a single day. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set a target of 6 crore vaccination in 6 months, by December 2021. So far, the state has already vaccinated close to 5 crore people.

East Champaran district has administered the maximum number of doses in Bihar, with Bankatwa becoming the first block in the country to be fully vaccinated. On 17th September, the district vaccinated more than 2.3 lakh people, whereas, on August 31, the district vaccinated more than 1.7 lakh people on a single day. Despite inclement weather conditions on 17th September, women were queued up for vaccination braving rain.

As of September 17, Bihar was followed by Karnataka on the second spot having administered more than 29 lakh doses. Uttar Pradesh claimed the third spot, and Madhya Pradesh Gujarat secured the fourth and fifth ranks respectively in terms of vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bihar

On topping the country's chart in terms of vaccination, Pratayaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar, Health department said that "Notwithstanding the fact that yesterday was Vishwakarma puja, and it was raining heavily in some districts. But, our team was able to achieve this target of administering the maximum dose".

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Bihar, Amrit said, "I want to thank the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and the people of Bihar. We owe this success to the enthusiasm of the people of Bihar, as to how people were braving the rains. They were standing in the queue. Especially the women. There is nothing called vaccine hesitancy now. In the initial phases, we targeted the urban areas as they were the nerve points for the covid infection in both phases. Now that we have sat saturated in most of the urban areas in many of the districts. Now we are going full Hogg for the rural areas and this was the second maha abhiyan".

'Country benefits with competition among states'

Pratyaya Amrit stated, "Under the guidance of Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, this kind of healthy competition amongst the states will benefit the country. At around 8 pm Karnataka was ahead, but finally, we were able to come to the first position. More than positions, 5 -6 states were close to each other, but what was more important was that the nation got more than 2 crore dose on a single day, therefore nation's win is more important for us".

Praising the commitment of rural people towards vaccination drive, East Champaran District Magistrate Kapil Shirsat said, "We have been sensitizing the officials as well as the people in our district for vaccination. Initially, people were hesitant about vaccination in rural areas. But after we launched a mass awareness campaign, were we informed that vaccination and testing is the only weapon to fight Coronavirus, people in the district understood this and many women braved the rains yesterday, to get themselves vaccinated which shows the enthusiasm and awareness of the people in the fight against Corona. I personally monitor vaccination in each and every block in my district.".

Mega Vaccination campaigns in Bihar

Bihar is planning to have more such mega campaigns to expedite the vaccination drive. Pratyaya Amrit stated, "This vaccination drive has motivated us a lot. Bihar is planning some more campaigns like this. We will try to vaccinate every person from the target, at least with a single dose by December".

He added, "CM Nitish Kumar had launched a campaign of 6 months crore dose. We have almost touched the 5 crore mark and it is very encouraging and we are looking forward to finishing this mission much before the targeted date as we are regularly getting doses from Govt of India".

'Bihar is prepared for the Third Wave of COVID-19'

Though many lives were lost during the second wave of COVID-19, the Bihar government is bracing itself for a possible third wave by improving health infrastructure. Speaking on the same, Pratyaya Amrit said "First two-phase has taught us a lot. We are enhancing the health infrastructure which includes, increasing ICU beds and human resources. A week back we have recruited more than 2000 doctors and in another week we are going to appoint 800".

Further explaining the challenges faced during the second wave, he said, "Oxygen was a huge challenge, and we are planning to install 122 PSA plants. We have installed 75 plants already. All the ventilators we have got from govt of India have been installed and the technicians have been trained".

Pratyay Amrit added"CM Nitish Kumar has given us the task of testing and vaccination, which are two important weapons against Corona. We are testing more than 2 lakh people every day. The situation is under control in Bihar as of now ."

With almost 5 crore people already vaccinated in Bihar, it looks like the state will vaccinate the entire 7.8 crore people. We further target to vaccinate all the 18 years and above age group by December. With this kind of mega campaigns, wherein the entire country administered more than 2 crore doses of vaccine, the fight against Coronavirus will get a new impetus.