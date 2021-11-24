Bihar Liquor Racket Exposed: Republic Sting Reveals Open Bootlegging Across Patna

In 2016, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar had passed the Liquor Prohibition Law amid criticism from the Opposition, which called it a draconian law. The government however proceeded with its decision and five years on, Republic in its sting operation has found that bootlegging still rages on in the heart of Bihar.

A sting operation carried out by Republic's investigation team revealed that spurious liquor was being sold in six locations of Patna, with the active involvement of youth and women.

Bihar liquor racket exposed

In one such sting operation at a bus terminal in Patna, a woman was seen bringing liquor in a black plastic bag and handing it to a young bootlegger. A similar scene was witnessed near the Rajendra Nagar police chowki, where a bootlegger offered delivery service for liquor. He was then caught on camera bringing liquor packed in two Frooti and Coke-like cans.

At Kankarbagh, a youth was seen openly taking orders for liquor at prices ranging between Rs 300-400 for a can, the size of a small Tetra pack. In Rajendra Nagar, the Republic team caught another young bootlegger who revealed how boxes of liquor are smuggled in the area.

In Mandiri, a man shared how he bailed his bootlegger son for a bribe of Rs 40,000. "Day before yesterday, my son was arrested for selling liquor. I somehow got him released by giving the police Rs 40,000," he admitted.

The racket runs all the way to the area near Bihar Health Minister's residence, where a woman bootlegger was caught on tape offering to sell various brands of alcohol.

Bihar Hooch tragedy

Recently, 40 people lost their lives to spurious liquor in the Hooch tragedy in Gopalganj, Samastipur, and West Champaran district, causing major embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government. After the incident, the government called for stricter police raids. But in a desperate attempt to save face, the police did not spare wedding ceremonies. Recently, one of the bride's rooms was raided in a Patna hotel in the search for liquor.

A paralyzed liquor prohibition law, black marketing of liquor, rising bootlegging among youth, to the police's hit and miss action, the Republic sting operation exposes the bootlegging racket across six locations in Patna alone. A larger investigation will likely open the pandora's box.

