Bihar: Locals Resort To Makeshift Boats In Flood-affected Areas Of Muzaffarpur

Following heavy rains in Bihar, the water levels have increased in different parts of the state resulting in floods. The continuous downpour in the state has caused the levels of the Burhi Gandak river to rise, leading to floods in many low-lying areas of Muzaffarpur. As a result, people were seen using boats for their necessary transportation.

Areas in Muzaffarpur, Bihar are flooded after the rising levels of Burhi Gandak river. The serious consequences have made the people use boats for travelling. According to a video shared by ANI, local people can be seen commuting in boats in the submerged areas of Muzaffarpur.

The police force personnel are bound to use boats to move around as the main route to the police station is under 4-5 feet of water. Along with that, the flood water has entered many places including hospitals, villages, railway tracks causing a serious condition in the state. Many were seen using makeshift boats for daily commuting.

#WATCH | Bihar: Locals commute in boats as several low-lying areas of Muzaffarpur are submerged in floodwater (12.07) pic.twitter.com/pYan0gtDsf — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Bihar has been facing heavy rains for the past few days causing flooding in several areas of the state. Most of the districts are submerged in water making it difficult for the local people to move from one place to another. This condition has threatened the ones living in low-lying areas because the rainwater gets inside the house, causing huge damage. In case the rain continues in the state, there is a threat of flooding in the Bagaha area of East Champaran as well as, reported ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on 6th July, Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of 5 districts in the Northern parts of the state which has been hit most by the floods. He was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha and other officials during the aerial of flood-affected areas.

Earlier last week, Bagaha SDM Shekhar Anand was seen riding a buffalo cart to reach a river embankment in the flood-affected Ramnagar area in West Champaran.

Bihar is known to be the most flood-affected state and receives heavy rainfall every year during the monsoons.

(With agency inputs)