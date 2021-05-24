Bihar Lockdown: Government Extends COVID-19 Curfews Till June 1 As Situation Improves

Bihar Government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown citing improvement in the COVID-19 condition. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that restrictions have been extended for another week which is till June 1. The pandemic situation of the state was reviewed by Chief Minister with other state officials and associate ministers after which the decision was announced.

Chief Minister tweeted mentioning the lockdown effect has shown effective results with a decrease in the number of cases.

(2/2) लाॅकडाउन का अच्छा प्रभाव पड़ा है और कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी दिख रही है। अतः बिहार में 25 मई के आगे एक सप्ताह के लिए अर्थात 1 जून, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए 5 मई 2021 से तीन सप्ताह के लिए लाॅकडाउन लगाया गया था। आज फिर से सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021

As the lockdown restrictions due to the unprecedented spread of COVID-19 were announced by almost every state, now all the state leaders are coming with development regarding the same. States including Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, the national capital of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's partial lockdown has been extended. Meanwhile, till now only Madhya Pradesh which was under lockdown restrictions has announced that unlock process will begin from June. Delhi Chief Minister has also marked that if cases continue to decline at this rate then the national capital will too gradually start to unlock the process.

Bihar COVID-19 cases

Despite the lesser number of cases, the COVID-19 condition in the state is serious with 4,002 fresh COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday that took the total tally to 6.89 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 107 more patients succumbed to the dreaded virus and the toll stands at 4,549. Currently, there are 40,691 active infections while 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far. The complete lockdown has also helped the state to achieve an improvement of 93.44 per cent in recovery rate. Bihar has also taken an account of the Black Fungus case and notified it under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

India COVID-19 cases

With several states pointing out that lockdown has been extended even after cases have fallen, it is important to note where India overall stands in terms of COVID-19 condition. On Sunday, the country reported 2.22 lakh fresh Covid infections, taking the total caseload count to 2.67 crores. In the last 24 hours, 4,454 people died of the infections which took the total number of deaths to 3,03,720. India has become the third country after Brazil and the United States to record over 3 lakh COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.