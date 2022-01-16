Bihar logs 5,410 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in Bihar while the tally rose by 5,410, causing the active caseload to reach 35,508, the health department said on Sunday.

The state had on Saturday reported 6,325 new coronavirus cases.

The tally on Sunday increased to 7,87,127, while the death toll now is 12,136.

Two deaths each were reported from Patna, Bhagalpur and Vaishali districts while Araria, Aurangabad and Muzaffarpur accounted for one fatality each.

The severity of the current surge can be gauged from the fact that active caseload has shot up by more than 350 times in the last three weeks.

This has also caused, during the period, the recovery rate to fall sharply and reach 93.95 per cent, a drop of nearly five per cent.

Patna is bearing the brunt of the current spike, accounting for more than a third (13,182) of the active cases across 38 districts.

The state is following the strategy of aggressive testing, besides measures like curtailed business hours and night curfew, to contain the spread. More than 1.82 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

More than 11 crore vaccine shots were administered till date. Over 28 lakh minors have taken the jabs so far.

The number of precautionary doses given is over two lakh. PTI NAC NN NN

