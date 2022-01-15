Bihar Logs 6,325 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fresh Fatalities

Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,81,716 on Saturday as 6,325 people tested positive for the infection, 216 less than the previous day, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's toll to 12,127, a health bulletin said.

Patna registered 2,305 fresh infections, 189 more than the previous day. The capital city also accounted for 14,131 of the 35,916 active cases in the state.

Three fresh fatalities were registered in Patna and one in Motihari in East Champaran district, it said.

A total of 7,33,673 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 4,489 in the last 24 hours.

The state's positivity rate increased to 3.67 per cent from 3.58 per cent on Friday. A total of 6.34 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date, including 1.72 lakh in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state deteriorated to 93.85 per cent from 94.04 per cent on Friday.

A total of 27 Omicron cases have been detected in the state thus far.

The state has administered the booster dose to 18,555 people during the day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)