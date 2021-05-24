Bihar: Madhubani Locals Flag Dilapated PHC, Say 'Doctors & Nurses Only Visit Once A Month'

Yet another dilapidated hospital emerges in Bihar. Locals from Madhubani's Sakri lament that inspite of doctors, nurses and sanitation workers being appointed, the staff visits the primary Health care centre only once a month. Speaking to ANI, locals claim that the hospital opens only on national holidays like Aug 15 & Jan 26 for flag-hoisting ceremony.

Madhubani: Dilapated PHC in Sakri

"This hospital only exists on paper. Doctors, nurses & sanitation workers are also appointed to this facility but they're not present here. They only come once in a month," says a local. Another resident added, "Doctors don't come here. This facility only opens on January 26 & August 15 for flag hoisting".

Bihar | Primary Health Centre in Madhubani's Sakri in a dilapidated condition



Recently, RJD shared a photo of an alleged under-construction hospital in Pupari block in Sitamarhi. RJD added that the hospital has been in construction since 2006 and is yet to become functional. Bihar's Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav reminded all that this was the state of affairs under Nitish Kumar who has been CM for 15 years.

Bihar's COVID apathy

Last week, nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar. The Centre directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Bihar Branch has constituted an eight-member committee to probe the reason of the rise in deaths. The committee which will be headed by Dr. Sahjanand Prasad Singh - IMA President-elect - will ascertain as to why Bihar tops the list of doctor deaths due to COVID in India. Bihar has seen 96 fatalities in doctors as per IMA.

IMA revealed that as many as 420 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 across India in the second wave. While 100 of these casualties have been reported from Delhi, at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh. The state-wise data of IMA revealed that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha, and 15 in Maharashtra. IMA has decided to give ₹10 lakh each to families of poor doctors.