Bihar Man Arrested For Not Returning ₹5.5 Lakh Erroneously Sent By Bank; 'PM Modi Sent'

A man in Bihar's Khagaria suspiciously received Rs. 5.5 lakh in his bank account due to a technical error. When the bank approached the account holder, he refused to return the money and said that the money “was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” As per the latest reports, the man has been arrested after the bank complained to the police. The person in question is named Ranjit Das and is a resident of Bhaktiyarpur Village. The Gramin Bank in Khagaria had sent the money to Ranjit Das’s account by mistake and when the bank realised the error, they sent several notices to him asking for the money. Das rejected the notices and told the bank that he had spent the money.

Bakhtiyarpur village comes under the jurisdiction of Mansi police station, that had registered a complaint against Das and later arrested him. Despite several notices, Das refused to return the amount, saying that he had spent it. Mansi police station House Officer Deepak Kumar said in a statement, "We have arrested Ranjit Das on the complaint given by the manager of the bank. Further investigation is on." Das said in a statement to the police that he thought that the money was sent to him by the Prime Minister as a part of a scheme. He gave the following statement to the police, "I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, I thought that it could be the first installment of it. I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account."

Was the promise really made by the Prime Minister?

Das was referring to a famous statement made by the Prime Minister during one of his speeches before the 2014 Lok Sabha. He had said that he would bring back the “black money” from foreign countries and distribute the money to the poor people. This statement was widely taken out of context that Amit Shah had to clarify that it was just an expression and not an actual promise, saying, “Everybody knows that the money retrieved does not go into the accounts of people.”

