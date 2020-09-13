Bihar Man Carves Out 3-km-long Canal In 30 Years To Irrigate Parched Fields

A man from Bihar's Kothilawa village of Gaya dug out a canal 3-kilometre long canal single-handedly. This canal carved out by Laungi Bhuiyan will direct rainwater from the hills nearby to the fields within his village. This will help in irrigating the farms and will be beneficial for the entire village.

Gaya Man digs out a 3 km canal alone

Laungi Bhuiyan took nearly 30 years to carve this canal single-handedly. He dug out the canal after he noticed that during the rainy season, water falling from the mountains would flow into the river. Bhuiyan found a way to utilise the water. He planned to save the water coming from the mountain by taking the initiative alone and carving out the canal in Kothilawa village in Gaya, Bihar.

Talking about the canal, Lungi Bhuiyan said, "It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village. For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back."

The Kothilawa village in Lahthua area of Gaya in Bihar is surrounded by a dense forest as well as mountains. Moreover, it is 80 kilometres away from the Gaya district and is known to be a refuge for Maoists. The people of Kothilawa earn their living by farming as well as animal husbandry. This canal made by Bhuiyan will benefit the farmers as well as the animals which means that all villagers will benefit from his work. The villagers took this opportunity to praise his efforts and hard work.

"He has been carving out the canal for the last 30 years that too single-handedly. This will benefit a large number of animals and to irrigate the fields as well. He is not doing it for his own benefit but for the entire area," said Patti Manjhi a local from Kothilawa.

"A lot of people will benefit here. People are now getting to know him because of his work," said Ram Vilas Singh, a teacher from Kothilawa village in Bihar's Gaya while praising the man for his efforts which will benefit the villagers.

(With inputs from ANI)