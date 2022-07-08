Bihar: Man Enters School With Sword; Threatens Teachers For Denying Uniform To His Child

In a frightening incident from the state of Bihar, a man allegedly barged into a school with a sword in the Araria district and threatened teachers for not getting money to purchase his child’s school uniform. The man, named Akbar, also threatened the teachers that if he doesn’t get the money within 24 hours, he would repeat his action again. As of now, an FIR has been registered against the man.

Jokihat Station House Officer (SHO) was quoted by ANI as saying, “The father reached his child’s school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn’t get money for school uniform in Araria.”

Soon after the incident, the headmaster of the school filed a complaint against the man to Jokihat BDO. The shocking incident took place when the classes were underway in the school. The video of the man with the sword has gone viral on social media.