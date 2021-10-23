Bihar Man Forges Parliament Pass; Tells Police 'Wanted To Cheat People' After Arrest

In a shocking development, a 26-year-old man was arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly forging a pass required to enter Parliament complex to show off and cheat people, informed the police.

Babloo Kumar Arya, the accused, is a resident of the Gopalganj district in Bihar. The police further informed that Babloo told them that he wanted to show off and also cheat people with the help of the forged pass.

"The police received a complaint that a Lok Sabha pass for the personal secretary of a Member of Parliament had been prepared in the name of Babloo Kumar Arya without the recommendation of the MP concerned," the police said.

"It was also learned that Arya was neither the PA nor PS to any MP nor his name was recommended for issuance of Lok Sabha pass. As the pass could be used to enter the Parliament and was a security threat, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up,'' a senior police officer informed.

It was found that the forged pass was prepared after editing the Lok Sabha pass which was issued to a person named Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti. It was also found that Arya knew Bharti and both belonged to Gopalganj in Bihar.

"A team was sent to Gopalganj and Patna. They both were interrogated where Arya confessed to his crime and was arrested on Thursday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

Old Parliament 'unsafe': Hardeep Singh Puri

Noting that the existing Parliament building is "unsafe", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on October 10 had asserted that construction of the new one and redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will be completed in a time-bound manner. Both these projects are being executed as part of the PM Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Stressing upon the need for a new Parliament building, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said that the current one is "unsafe" as when it was constructed, it was in Seismic Zone II but now that area lies in Seismic Zone IV. The Minister also said that the new Parliament building will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 800 crore, while the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment work will be completed at around Rs 400 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI