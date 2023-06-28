Bihar Man Gets On Vande Bharat Train For Selfie, Gets Locked

A man who boarded a Vande Bharat Express train in Patna just for taking a selfie had to travel in train about 48 km, all the way to Jehanabad as the automatic doors were closed ahead of the departure from the Patna junction railway station.

In the video that surfaced, the man who got stuck in the Vande Bharat train can be seen saying that he will be able to return only after getting down at Jehanabad - the next halt - for the semi-high speed train, “The doors got locked, now it will stop in Jehanabad. I will come from Jehanabad from a train coming in this direction,” the man said.

Similar incidents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Ranchi to Patna, through video conferencing from Bhopal. This is the first Vande Bharat Express for both Bihar and Jharkhand. It was among five such trains that the prime minister flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, since the Vande Bharat trains have been launched across the country, which are equipped with automatic door locking system before departure from the station, incidents of people getting themselves locked in the trains have been witnessed. They are left with the only option of getting down at the next station.

Earlier in January, a Telugu man faced a similar fate of getting locked inside the Vande Bharat Express train when he boarded the train to take a selfie. He found himself stuck inside after the automatic doors closed before the train got departed from the station. A video of the man trying to get out shows him trying to open the door before the ticket collector (TC) informs him the system has locked the exits.

In another incident in January, a man without a ticket boarded the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express at the Rajamahendravaram station in Andhra Pradesh to take a few pictures of the new train. Before he could alight from the train, the doors got locked and he was forced to travel up to Vijayawada.