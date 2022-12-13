Bihar Man Held For Making 'threat Calls' To Sharad Pawar's Residence

A man has been arrested from Bihar for repeatedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, police said on Tuesday.

N Soni (45) was arrested by a Mumbai police team in Patna and was being brought here, said an official of Gamdevi police station.

Soni had been allegedly calling Pawar's bungalow,`Silver Oak', for the last three-four months.

He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty “Mumbai Aake Desi Katte Se Uda Doonga” (will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun), said the official.

Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him.

But he kept making calls, so a First Information Report was finally registered on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation), the official said.

