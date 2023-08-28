Bihar Man Rapes Woman He Became Friends With After Accidental Missed Call, Sentenced To Jail

A man from Bihar was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday by a court in Jharkhand's Bokaro district for raping a 23-year-old woman, who became friends with him following an accidental missed call on his phone.

Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Kumar Singh sentenced the man, a resident of Arwal in Bihar, to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping the woman in 2021.

The court also fined him Rs 25,000, Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Kumar Rai said.

After receiving an accidental missed call from the woman, the man used to call her regularly and they eventually became friends. He came to Bokaro one day to meet the woman, the prosecutor said.

They met at a hotel in Bokaro, and there he mixed drugs in her food, following which she fell unconscious and he raped her. He also videographed it.

Then, he started blackmailing her with the video, asking her to have physical relations with him regularly. Upset with this, she filed a complaint at the Chas women's police station, Rai said.