In a shocking incident from Bihar, a man was brutally thrashed and further forced to drink urine by a group of men over suspicion of theft. The incident has surfaced in the Darbhanga district where the young man identified as Ram Prakash Paswan was caught by the group and later was beaten with sticks.

A video has also gone viral on social media showing the man being assaulted in a room and later on the road while he continues to plead for mercy and help. It is being said that the act was carried out by members of a particular community who accused Ram Prakash, likely a Dalit youth of theft. The man hails from the Rajora village of Kevati police station area under Bihar's ​​Darbhanga.

The police have also taken cognisance of the matter after receiving the viral video and a case has been registered. While an investigation has been carried out at the Rahika Police Station in Madhubani, the Darbhanga police have also extended their support to the ongoing probe.

Speaking on the same, Darbhanga SDPO Krishna Nandan Kumar briefed the media and said that the statement of the victim has been taken and the police will fully support the probe. Meanwhile, the victim is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Darbhanga.

Victim's family levels more allegations

Speaking about the incident, it is being said that it took place on August 16, and the victim was brought to the hospital for treatment on August 23.

The family members of the victim have alleged that they were threatened to not inform the police due to which the incident was reported later. They also claimed that Ram Prakash who was injured due to being beaten on false theft charges had asked for water but the people forced him to drink urine.

Later, the men released the victim after taking Rs 50,000 from the family members. Taking note of the matter, members of the Bajrang Dal have also claimed mob lynching and demanded speedy justice for the victim.

