Bihar: Maoists Block Delhi-Howrah Railway Line, Threaten To Blow Up Chaura Station

In the wake of the week-long bandh, a group of Maoists blocked Bihar's Chaura railway station on Saturday, threatening to blow up the station if operations were not halted. The incident occurred after Maoists surrounded the station in Jamui district and forced the station master to put up a red signal. They then asked him to halt all train lines, including the Delhi-Howrah mainline, and took control of the station. The development comes on the 4th day of the week-long bandh that they have called for their slain comrades.

According to sources, hundreds of armed Maoists had made their entry onto the railway station hall on Saturday morning at around 3 AM, holding the station at ransom for approximately 2 hours. The main station master was held hostage at gunpoint and some people were abducted. They then asked him to halt all operation lines, threatening to blow up the station with explosives otherwise.

This stalled the movement of several major trains for a few hours. After this, the security personnel intervened and reached on the spot. The situation was brought under control by 5.30 AM. No casualties were reported in the operation. The movement of the Delhi-Howrah mainline resumed at 5.30 AM after the tracks were examined for explosives.

This comes exactly a month after the Home Ministery declared 6 districts of Bihar 'Naxal-free' which include-- Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Arwal and East Champaran. The 10 districts which feature in the new classification for Naxal activities include-- Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran. Aurangabad district has been flagged as a ‘district of concern’ by the Home Ministry.