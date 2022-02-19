In a concerning update, a major fire broke out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday. On ground visuals showed black thick smoke coming out of the train while locals tried to douse the blaze. In a swift action, the Eastern Central Railway (ECR) said that a high-level inquiry will be conducted.

Madhubani train fire: Details of the tragic development

According to a statement by the ECR, the fire broke out at 9:13 AM today and it was doused around 9:50 AM. The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi. Initial reports suggested that five coaches caught fire, however, later it was clarified by railways that only one coach of the train caught fire.

Fortunately, no person was harmed in any way in this incident, informed the ECR.

"As soon as the information was received, senior officials received, senior officials, reached the spot. The incident is being investigated by the Government Railway Police/Rail Protection Force. This has been taken very seriously by the Railway Administration and a high-level inquiry will be conducted," read the statement.

Reports on fire incidents in train

In January 2022, a massive fire had broken out in the pantry coaches of Gandhidham-Puri Express near Maharashtra's Nandurbar station at nearly 10:35 AM. While no casualties have been reported at that time, the Western Railways has stated that stationed fire brigades and extinguishers were rushed to the spot to douse the raging fire.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown so far but the pantry car has been separated and 'all passengers are safe', the official statement mentioned.

Earlier, in November 2021, two Air Conditioned (AC) compartments of the 20848 Jammu Tavi Durg Express had caught tremendous fire when it halted at Hetampur Railway station in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The train was destined to Durg in Chhattisgarh and was arriving from Delhi.

