Bihar: Migrant Returnees To Be Sent Into 14-day Quarantine In Village Schools

Bihar will send incoming migrants from other states into a 14-day quarantine period in their respective villages, the state's principal secretary of disaster management Pratyaya Amrit said. In the wake of the current nationwide coronavirus lockdown that will run through mid-April, thousands of out-of-job migrant labourers and their families have been fleeing big cities like Delhi and Kolkata to head back to their native towns. Bihar is expecting a large wave of such migrants.
"The government has decided to send these people to their villages from the border districts through bus arranged by the state administration. Upon arrival, the people will be put under quarantine for 14 days in the local school. The district administration and other local officials are entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the protocol is followed," Pratyaya Amrit said.
The official also informed that around 15,000 people have already been sent to their respective villages and towns in buses. He said that the state government is in touch with Uttar Pradesh district officials who say a "sizeable amount" of people are heading towards Bihar. Amrit maintained that the state is well prepared to take care of these people.
Bihar's action is in tandem with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order that directed all states to seal all their borders and ban human movement between states and keep migrants in quarantine for the stipulated period. Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases reported in India is 1024, with 27 deaths.
