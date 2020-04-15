Bihar Min Attacks Tejashwi Yadav; Wants Sedition Charge Against Those Spreading Rumours

Bihar Water Resources Minister and senior JDU leader Sanjay Jha has attacked Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting a video from Delhi. Jha alleged that whenever there is a calamity, Tejashwi is not to be seen in Bihar. Tejashwi had tweeted a video in which he demanded, "Nitish Kumar should talk to Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Delhi governments and bring back all the migrant labourers who are stuck up due to lockdown. This virus has been brought by the rich people travelling in aeroplanes from outside but the poor people are suffering. The poor labourers all over the country have lost jobs due to lockdown and the government is not taking care of them."

सरकारें सोचतीं है कि वो ग़रीबों के खाते में महज़ 500₹ डालकर और उन्हें मुट्ठीभर दाल-चावल का लालच देकर बहला लेंगी। मैं सरकारों से प्रार्थना कर रहा हूँ कि कोरोना से कोई मरे ना मरे लेकिन करोड़ों ग़रीब लोगों को घर भेज, महीनों के राशन का इंतज़ाम करे अन्यथा वो भूख से ज़रूर मर जाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/ma1XzNLz7Q — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 14, 2020

यह बीमारी लेकर आए हवाई जहाज़ वाले और भुगते पैदल चलने वाले, कोरोना लेकर आए पासपोर्ट वाले और क़ीमत अदा करे BPL राशनकार्ड वाले। अमीरों की शानो-शौक़त और बीमारी का हर्ज़ाना बेचारे करोड़ों ग़रीब लोग भुगत रहे है। ग़रीबों की मदद के लिए क्यों नहीं वो अब आगे आ रहे है? pic.twitter.com/q04iz1ZTrz — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 14, 2020

To this, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha while attacking Tejaswi Yadav said, "There is a lockdown in the country till May 3 How come Tejashwi Yadav, who is not even in Bihar asking Nitish Kumar to get migrant labours from other states to Bihar? All vehicular movement is stopped. He should understand this. Whenever there is a crisis in the state, be it flood, AES, and coronavirus he is not seen in Bihar. He tweets a video at midnight instigating people. Bihar was the first state to implement lockdown, transferred one thousand rupees in the bank account of migrant Bihari labourers living in different parts of the country and relief centre is being operated by Bihar foundation. We have also transferred money and provided food grains to poor people in Bihar."

Sedition charge against those spreading rumours

The Bihar Minister further added that a case of sedition should be lodged against those people who are spreading rumours that buses and trains are being arranged for migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to go back home. Sanjay Jha said, "Yesterday I saw visual of labourers in Mumbai and surat waiting for trains. This is a rumour that was spread by someone. This is a violation of the Epidemic Act and a case of sedition should be lodged against those spreading rumours."

Bihar government to create job opportunities for poor

Bihar government has already announced its decision to create job opportunities for poor people. Sanjay further added, "After April 20, we will start infrastructure development work in rural areas and provide job opportunities to poor people maintaining the social distance. We want the developmental activities to continue so that all pending construction work is completed before the onset of monsoon."

With 4 more positive cases coming up today, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have gone up to 70 in Bihar. Out of these, 29 people have recovered. Bihar has recognized 4 hotspot districts namely Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai and Nalanda. Bihar government has already started drawing a roadmap to start construction work in rural areas and employ the poor people and daily wage labourers to bail them out from economic distress.

