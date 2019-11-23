Bihar Minister Asks 'What Can Govt Do?', As Over 5 Lakh People Apply For 166 Group-D Jobs

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Shrawan Kumar commenting on the growing controversy wherein over five lakh people have applied for 166 Group-D in the state, asked: "What can the government do if people apply for jobs?" Kumar added, "People apply for jobs on their own accord. What can the government do?" Kumar reiterated. "It is not like the government tells them to apply for a particular job. The only thing the government can do is to ensure that the meritorious applicants are selected," Kumar told ANI.

READ | Bihar: Water Sprayed Outside Vidhan Sabha To Curb Air Pollution

'The entire world is going through a phase of tough competition'

The Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs accepted that the rising controversy is a matter of concern. The minister, however, proportioned the blame on the "increasing competition" around the world for the same. Kumar stated, "While it is worrisome, the entire world is going through a phase of tough competition." Opposition parties, including Congress, have been targeting the BJP-JD(U)-led state government after nearly five lakh applicants, comprising graduates, post-graduates, MBA and MCA degree holders, applied for 166 Group-D vacancies in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

READ | National Level Swimmer From Bihar Now Sells Tea To Support Family

'I believe that the government is responsible'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Anwar Alam said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government is responsible for the current situation in the state. "Hence, highly qualified people are willing to take Group D jobs in the state Legislative assembly," he said. "This situation shows that unemployment in the state is at an alarming level. I believe that the government is responsible for this situation in the state," added Alam.

READ | Bihar Government Engages Four Agri Research Groups For Promoting Climate Friendly Farming

'A matter of concern and subject of investigation'

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra terms the situation as "a matter of concern and a subject of investigation." "Lakhs of applicants are applying for this job. The interview for the post began in September. According to me, so far 4,32,000 applicants have already appeared in the interview," Mishra told ANI. Mishra added that around 1,500 to 1,600 candidates are appearing in the interview on a daily basis. "Somewhere there is a job crisis and a state of unemployment in Bihar. Hence the people holding MBA and BCA degrees are applying for Group D jobs," said Mishra.

READ | Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition Seized In Bihar

(INPUTS FROM ANI)