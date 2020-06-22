After Nepal Obstructs Flood Maintenance Work, Bihar Minister Seeks Centre's Intervention

After the Nepal Parliament passed a new map claiming territories of India, tensions on the Indo-Nepal border continues to affect the relationship between the two countries. In a fresh controversy on the Indo-Nepal border, Nepal Government has stopped the construction work on the right embankment of the Lalbakeya river between pillars 346 and 347 that demarcate the India-Nepal border in Guawari Village in East Champaran district of Bihar. Nepal alleges that the embankment was being constructed on no man's land.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha has sought Centre's intervention as the monsoon has already arrived in Bihar and if the construction and the flood fighting work on the embankment of Lalbakeya river in East Champaran and Gandak river in Valmiki Nagar is not completed in time, then Bihar may face the ravage of the flood.

While speaking to Republic TV, Sanjay Jha said, " The maintenance and the construction work on Gandak barrage on the Indo-Nepal border has been stalled by the Nepal government in one of the flanks. This has never happened in the past. Monsoon has already arrived and if maintenance is not done then Bihar will face severe floods. Yesterday, there was a discharge of more than one lakh twenty-five thousand cusec water. They have also not allowed to work on the Lalbakeya barrage on Gandak river in East Champaran district. We are writing a letter to MEA to intervene and the Chief Minister will also talk. We have had good relations with Nepal for a long time and we have the same culture and even marriages take place on that side. But I fail to understand why are they blocking the construction and maintenance for flood fighting."

Bihar government writes to the Centre

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha has written a letter to the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressing the Bihar government's concern over floodwaters causing major damage if both the barrage and embankment are not maintained on time. With the incessant rainfall in Bihar for the past one week, the water level in the rivers has risen and the Bihar government has pushed the panic button for a timely intervention from the central government. Tensions on the Indo Nepal border continue after the Nepalese Parliament adopted a new Map claiming Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura in the Pithoragarh region.

