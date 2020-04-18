Bihar Minister Slams UP CM For Violating Lockdown After Sending Buses To Ferry Students

After Nitish Kumar, now Bihar IPRD Minister and JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has launched an attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for violating lockdown. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had sent more than 300 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to ferry students stuck there, back to their home state.

More than 20 lakh migrant labourers and students of Bihar who are stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown have been continuously calling on the helpline numbers of disaster management department, seeking help to get back home.

Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar alleged that if the children of rich are being allowed to get back home, then what about the poor migrant labourers. Bihar has been following the nationwide lockdown call made by PM Modi.

Neeraj Kumar further added, "The rich people are being ferried by buses and the poor migrant labourers are stuck in different parts of the country following the protocol. There should not be a different yardstick for rich and poor. Prime minister should intervene. When he has called for lockdown than there should be complete lockdown as social distancing is the only way to fight COVID-19. CM Nitish Kumar has expressed his concern that this is 'injustice'. The lockdown should not be violated and we have already urged Rajasthan Chief Secretary not to issue passes for any private vehicle to ferry students to Bihar. We have already transferred Rs 1000 into the account of more than 10 lakh migrant labourers who are stuck in different parts of the country".

Earlier while speaking to Republic TV over phone Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said, "Plying of buses from Kota to Uttar Pradesh, to ferry students is a violation of lockdown. This is a violation of the rules and regulations of lockdown. This is injustice. After this, people from other states, stuck in different parts of the country will also put pressure on respective state governments to bring them back to their home state. Our migrant labourers are stuck up in different parts of the country, they will also put pressure to bring them back to Bihar on buses and special trains. Central government should look into this."

Earlier also Nitish Kumar had raised his objection, pertaining to violation of lockdown when UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had arranged buses for migrant labourers and dumped them on the borders of Bihar, two days after the Prime Minister had announced for nationwide lockdown on March 23.

So far fifteen lakh migrant labourers stuck in different parts of the country, due to lockdown have registered for Rs 1,000 financial assistance and food grains from the Bihar government. So far, the Bihar government has provided financial assistance to ten lakh migrants and are running relief centres all over the country through Bihar foundation. Even then these migrants are constantly calling on Helpline numbers of Bihar government, with a plea to get back to their native place. But Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made an appeal to all the people to stay put wherever they are, till May 3, in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

