Bihar Minister Takes Aim At Yogi Adityanath, BJP Slams RJD's 'anti-upper Caste' Stance

Bihar minister Alok Mehta made a disparaging remark aimed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that a handful of people who tolled bells at temples have now come to occupy powerful positions. Speaking at a public meeting in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, the revenue and land reforms minister was heard saying, "People who used to toll bells at temples, are now occupying powerful positions. Take Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for instance."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also took potshots at upper caste communities saying 10% of India's population, who were 'agents' of the British, exercise control over 90% of disadvantaged and backward communities. "Ninety per cent of our population, which was represented by Jagdev Baby (former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister), was exploited first by the British Raj and then by their agents, whom Jagdev Babu called the 10%," ANI reported Mehta as saying.

Alok Mehta's controversial rant caught social media's attention forcing him to issue a clarification.

In a video message, Mehta said his statements were being misrepresented as he was only referring to CM Adityanath. He also claimed that the top 10% in question mentioned by Jagdev Babu are not people of any particular caste but represent a class of people who are exploiting the underpriviledged to this day.

BJP hits back at Mehta

Retaliating against Mehta's comments, the BJP called out the RJD for its 'anti-upper caste' stance. In a post compiling all of Mehta's remarks, the BJP wrote, "This is RJD's tradition. They cross all limits for their vote bank". This comes just few days after Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar stirred controversy saying 'Shri Ramcharitmanas', 'Manusmriti' and M.S. Golwalkar's book 'Bunch of Thoughts' spread hate and promote illiteracy among lower castes.