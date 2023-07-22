Bihar: Minor Girl, Teacher Stripped And Thrashed By 3 Men After Being Caught Together

A minor girl and a man were allegedly stripped and thrashed by three persons after the two were caught during an intimate moment in Bihar, police said today. A video of the horrific incident went viral on social media on Friday, showing three persons stripping and assaulting the minor girl and the man, an officer said. The man has been identified as a music teacher and is in his mid-40s, the police said.

"We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 376 of the IPC (sexual offences) have been registered against the accused," Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said.

A search is on to arrest the three persons who assaulted the minor girl and the accused, the senior police officer said, adding that a preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place on Thursday. "The police are examining the video and have also sent clothes of the two persons and other evidence recovered from the spot for forensic examination," Yogendra Kumar said.

A team under the supervision of a senior women police officer has been constituted to investigate the case, the police officer said. "Medical examination of the victim is also being conducted. Her statement will also be recorded before the magistrate," he added.