Last Updated:

Bihar: Miscreants Shoot Dead Two Security Guards At Bank, Loot Over Rs 13 Lakh

Armed assailants shot dead two security guards posted at a state-owned bank’s branch in Bihar’s Saran district and looted Rs 13.28 lakh on Thursday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Bihar

Image: Representative


Armed assailants shot dead two security guards posted at a state-owned bank’s branch in Bihar’s Saran district and looted Rs 13.28 lakh on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Shah and Ram Naresh Rai.

“Five unidentified persons entered the bank around 12.30 pm. When the guards resisted, they shot at them. Both died during treatment,” according to a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters here.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused, it said.

READ | Atique Ahmed had links to Pakistan's ISI, was involved in weapons smuggling: UP Police
READ | Asad Ahmed encounter: What weapons were recovered from Atique Ahmed's slain son?
READ | Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Bihar, West Bengal's Siliguri, No damages reported
READ | Do you have any data to show liquor consumption decreased after prohibition law?: SC to Bihar govt
READ | IMD issues heatwave warning for parts of Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT