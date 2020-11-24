Bihar MLCs Arrive In Vintage Car For Assembly Session, Claim 'pollution-free' Motive

Day one of the Bihar Legislative Assembly after a highly competitive and closely-fought election started with a bang. That was before the proceedings in the Assembly, as Janata Dal (United) Members of Legislative Council, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Devesh Chandra Thakur arrived in a vintage car for the session. The duo stated that it was ‘in line’ with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resolution to make the state ‘pollution free.’

MLCs arrive in vintage car

Dressed in kurta-pyjama and Nehru jackets, with masks on their faces, the Jha and Thakur were snapped entering in a maroon-coloured vintage car.

Bihar: JD(U) MLCs Sanjay Kumar Jha & Devesh Chandra Thakur arrive at the Legislative Assembly in Patna, in a vintage car, on the first day of the session. MLC Devesh Thakur says, "CM has resolved to make Bihar a pollution-free state. We're doing this in line with the resolution." pic.twitter.com/9glVIsOLZn — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

Netizens had different kinds of reactions. Some were confused over the ‘pollution-free’ reference and asked if it was electric, and some were convinced it was battery-powered. A user wrote that it did matter how they arrived as long they worked well for the state.

Is it a electric vehicle? — UMESH YADAV (@the_umesh_yadav) November 24, 2020

That car has been converted into battery powered car, at least check before what you say, l — kumar abhishek (@tinkurai) November 23, 2020

This is an electric vehicle, shaped like Vintage with tubeless tyres and zero pollution. — Cartoon Corner™🇮🇳 (@cartooncorner) November 23, 2020

वो सब ठीक है। बस जनता के लिए भी काम कर लेना — Dilip Jain | #StayHome 🇮🇳 (@dilipjain1979) November 23, 2020

17th Bihar Assembly begins

Meanwhile, the 17th Bihar Assembly began with the members taking oaths on Monday. The swearing in ceremony of the newly is set to continue for another day.

MLAs who were administered oath included Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sheela Kumari, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Rampreet Paswan, Ram Surat Kumar.

The National Democratic Alliance forced the governement by bvagging 125 seats beating the ‘Mahagatbandhan’ that managed to win only 109 seats, falling short of the 122-mark needed for majority.

(With inputs from PTI)

