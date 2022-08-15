Bihar: Murder Convict Anand Mohan Becomes Govt Guest In Mahagathbandhan Administration

Less than a week after the Mahagathbandhan alliance came to power in Bihar, a murder convict became a government guest, Republic learnt on Monday. Sources told the channel that former Bihar People’s Party MP, Anand Mohan, convicted in the 1994 murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah, and lodged in Saharsa district jail, was brought to Patna for hearing in district court. After the hearing on his way back to the jail, Mohan stayed in a Khagadia Government Circuit House for a night, sources said.

Murder convict becomes govt guest

Republic TV spoke to Ashok, one of the workers in Khagadia Circuit House, who confirmed saying, "Yes, Anand Mohan had come on 12th night and two rooms were booked in the name of his MLA son Chetan Anand. Rooms number 2 and 3 were booked in his name. In one room Anand Mohan stayed and in the second room, his associates stayed. The police party stayed downstairs somewhere else."

In the record register of the Circuit House accessed by the Channel, two rooms can be seen booked under the name of his wife Lovely Anand and son Chetan Anand.

'Jungle raj' returns in Bihar?

While in Patna, the convict had met Lovely Anand, Chetan Anand and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony. A photo from the meeting went viral on social media, after which questions were raised about the police and the Bihar government.

Giriraj Singh hit out at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and said that the move shows the "jungle raj" in the state. "RJD leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in DM murder case, reached his house instead of jail. This is the power of Jungle Raj of RJD JDU," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Six police personnel suspended

Meanwhile, the police issued statement in this regard. "A video went viral on social media about which an investigation report was sought from the DSP headquarters. Six police personnel have been suspended after the report. Strict action will be taken after the facts come to the fore. The role of the jail authorities is also being probed. Action will be taken against those responsible," Superintendent of police, Saharsa, Lipi Singh said.