Bihar: Muzaffarpur Admin Tells Hospitals To Record Patient's O2 Level To Access Remdesivir

In a bid to curb unwanted usage of Remdesivir, Bihar's Muzaffarnagar district administration on Wednesday has mandated hospitals to inform the details of the patients' SPO2 level to Sadar hospital. The order issued by the district administration states that several hospital staff were prescribing the drug to those having oxygen levels at 90% based on calls. hence, it has mandated that if the stocks of Remdesivir were procured from Sadar Hospital, the staff will need to fill in details if oxygen levels of patient, return empty vials of Remdesivir injection and utilisation certificate to Sadar Hospital.

Muzaffarnagar tracks Remdesivir usage

Details of SpO2 level of the patient mandatory to procure Remedesivir injection. Empty vial of injection should be returned & Utilisation Certificate to be submitted to Sadar Hospital: District Health Committee, Muzaffarpur#Bihar pic.twitter.com/SOW8G6Bl9e — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Centre issues Remdesivir plan

On May 8, Centre has launched a company-wise supply plan of antiviral Remdesivir- a key drug used to treat COVID-19 infections. Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability an official notification from the ministry with a list stating 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been shared the States/ UTs. State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use. Experts and medical practitioners have clarified that the said drug has shown no effect on the death rate during trials, rather it must primarily cut down a patient's number of days at the hospital.

Amidst the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of the country have reported a shortage of the Remdesivir drug. This has been reported to due to a decrease in the production cycle after the country had managed to bring down the active cases of Coronavirus during the span of October to January until the second wave hit. As a result of the shortage, cases of black-marketing and hoarding of the drug have come to the fore. The DCGI had approved the emergency use of Remdesivir on June 1, 2020, which was followed by the government's guidelines released for the drug to be used. Centre also said doctors should ensure "rational and judicious" use of Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.)