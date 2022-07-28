Bihar: NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In PFI Phulwari Sharif Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwari Sharif case that was uncovered in Patna.

The agency conducted searches at 10 premises of the accused and suspects in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani and Nalanda districts in the case pertaining to involvement of suspects associated with PFI in anti-national activities.

The searches led to the seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents. Further probe in the case is in progress, NIA said in a statement.

The case was initially registered at Phulwarisharif Police Station on July 12 and it was re-registered by NIA on July 22 under sections 120, 120B, 121, 121 A, 153A, 153B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the NIA carried out searches in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa, located in the East Champaran district, and arrested a teacher, identified as Asghar Ali, in connection with the case.

Phulwari Sharif case

The PFI "terror module" case was unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with the outfit and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities.

Retired Jharkhand Police officer Mohammad Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow three days later.

So far, five people have been arrested in the Phulwari Sharif case and 26 people have been named in the FIR. During raids carried out by Bihar Police, various objectionable documents were recovered, including one titled 'Vision 2047 India' that had documented ways to launch an armed attack on India assisted by Islamic nations like Turkey.