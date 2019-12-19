Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Guarantees Minorities' Protection, Appeals For Peace & Harmony

As the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act intensified in several parts of the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday guaranteed protection to minorities and further ensured that their interest will be considered. Concluding his three-day visit to the divisional headquarters, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's Gaya. Nitish urged the minorities to not pay heed to the rumours and further accused political parties of misleading people to garner votes.

"I assure you that minorities will not be neglected in Bihar and with me at the helm, none can do anything against them. My govt has done a lot for minorities. Some people are instigating only to garner votes. My only appeal is that all sections of the society should live in peace and harmony, be careful of rumours. And I work for all sections of society," said Nitish.

The public meeting was organised to create awareness about 'Jan Jivan Hariyali' campaign. Earlier, differences in the senior JDU leadership came to them for following the conflict of opinions in the party.

READ: Nitish Kumar 'missing': posters displayed all over in Patna

READ: 'Turncoat leader silent': Lalu Prasad slams Nitish Kumar over CAA, calls him a 'coward'

Rift in JDU

Prashant Kishor who is considered the key architect of the 2015 victory of the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar along with leaders like Pawan Varma, has been opposing the party's support to CAB. Earlier as well he had questioned Nitish Kumar's move to join hands with the BJP in 2017 from a public platform. Moreover, as Kishor is also working with Banerjee on her upcoming State Assembly polls in 2021, his opposition to NRC and CAB is seen by JD(U) as a calculated choice.

Kishor has vocally opposed the bill since its introduction in the Parliament, a contrast to JD(U)'s the official stance on the issue. He even issued a Mahagathbandhan reminder to the JD(U), alluding that the JDU wouldn’t have so much leverage without its 2015 electoral performance. Bihar State Assembly goes to polls in 2020.

READ: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'missing' posters, questions silence on CAA & NRC

READ: Nitish Kumar's 'missing' posters come up in Patna, over CM's silence on CAA & NRC