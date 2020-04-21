Bihar Official Suspended For Granting Vehicle Pass To BJP MLA To Travel To Kota

The Bihar Government has suspended SDO of Nawada, Anu Kumar, for granting a vehicle pass to BJP MLA Anil Singh to travel to Kota, violating the rules and regulations of the Bihar Epidemic Act.

In the suspension notification issued by the General Administration Department of the government, the SDO has been charged with giving undue favour to the MLA by issuing the pass. The vehicle pass is to be issued only under special circumstances. The DM of Nawada in his investigation report has found the official to be guilty of not discharging his duty as per the protocol of the government.

Passes only under special cases

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, while speaking to Republic TV said, "There should be a valid reason for granting interstate vehicle pass. The SDO bypassed the rules and regulations to be followed under the epidemic act. Passes can be issued only under special circumstances, if a person is seriously ill. But in the case of the MLA, after investigation, it was found out that there was no valid proof and the pass was issued. Therefore the SDO has been suspended."

Nitish opposes repatriation

After the number of positive cases rose to more than 100 in Kota, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not allow any students to come back to the State. Nitish Kumar also raised his objection after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sent 300 buses to Kota to ferry students back home to UP from Kota. Bihar CM had alleged that, with this act of UP CM, migrant labourers and students hailing from Bihar stuck in Kota and different parts of the country would pressure on the State government to come back to their native towns.

The axe has fallen on the SDO for issuing a pass to the BJP MLA and the Bihar Assembly secretariat has also issued a show-cause notice to the official driver of the BJP MLA, to explain as to why he travelled to a different state without informing the Bihar Assembly Secretariat.

So far, no action has been taken either by the Bihar government or by the BJP against the party MLA for violating the lockdown announced by PM Modi.

