'Bihar On Alert,' Says CM Nitish Kumar As India Ups Guard Against COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his state is on alert against COVID-19 adding that nearly 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted daily. "We are conducting COVID-19 tests and administering vaccines," Kumar said.

"Bihar is on alert, and patients are being provided treatment. The Centre is also careful. We have to be careful with those coming from outside," the Chief Minister added.

Centre issues alert

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed all states and Union territories to ensure a regular supply of medical oxygen for the sustained management of COVID-19.

In a letter to states, the Union Ministry of Health focussed on the need for medical oxygen and vital resources in all clinical settings. It said, "a reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management."

RT-PCR tests for international arrivals

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health, announced that RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for international arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

If people coming in from these regions test positive, they will be quarantined.

The Union government's measures come amid a global rise in COVID-19 cases. The rise has been triggered by the BF. 7 variant. Mandaviya said the Centre and states need to work together in a "collaborative spirit" the same way they did during previous COVID-19 waves.

China stops publishing data

China, which is witnessing a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, has decided to stop publishing daily numbers. "China's National Health Commission will stop publishing daily COVID-19 case data from Sunday. Instead, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release COVID-related info for study and reference," China's top health body said in a statement.

About Omicron subvariant BF.7

The current rise in COVID-19 cases is due to the BF.7 subvariant. The subvariant, abbreviated from BA.5.2.1.7, is a sublineage of Omicron BA.5. variant. The BF.7 variant is said to be highly transmissible and capable of affecting vaccinated people. The subvariant has a short incubation period and can easily reinfect.

Three cases of the Omicron BF.7 subvariant have been detected in India so far. Two cases were reported in Gujarat and one in Odisha.

The subvariant has also been found in the US, the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark.