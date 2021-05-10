Bihar: Over 40 Bodies Wash Up On Banks Of Ganga In Buxar; Locals Fear COVID-19 Spread

Shocking visuals of at least 40 decomposed bodies washed up on the banks of Ganga at Bihar's Buxar depicted the frightening COVID-19 situation in the country. The bodies were seen floating on the river's surface, later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town which is situated on Bihar's border with Uttar Pradesh.

The administration stated that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. Chausa district official Ashok Kumar who was present at the sight reportedly said that some 40-45 bodies were found floating. He said the bodies seem to have been thrown into the river. Another official reportedly said that the bodies were bloated and have been in water for more than four to five days. The matter will be investigated, the official informed. There is panic among locals as they fear the infection might spread into the river.

Bihar Police Bust Black Marketing Racket Of COVID Essentials

Amid the COVID pandemic, Bihar Police has busted a black-marketing racket of COVID-19 essentials in Muzaffarpur. As per Muzaffarpur police, hospital staff, who was hoarding COVID-19 essentials like antigen testing kits, sanitisers, etc have now been arrested. The police further informed that large quantities of Coronavirus essential materials were seized from the house of the hospital staff.

COVID cases in Bihar

Bihar has so far recorded over 5,91,476 positive cases, out of which, 4,77,389 have recovered successfully and 3,282 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 11,259 new cases, 13,364 fresh recoveries and 67 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,10,805.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)