Bihar: Panchayat Samiti Member's Husband Murdered In Motihari

In Motihari district of Bihar, criminals opened fire on the husband of a Panchayat Samiti member, leaving him dead on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Shyampur village in the Adapur Police Station area of East Champaran district. Upon receiving the information, police officials arrived at the location, however, family members refused to hand over the deceased’s body and sat on a protest blocking Adapur-Raxaul and Adapur-Chauradano roads.

Bacha Paswan, husband of Panchayat Committee member Sunita Devi was fatally shot while he was on his routine-morning walk. Paswan used to walk daily on the Adapur-Raxaul-Ghorasahan canal main road, where he was fatally shot. Three distinct bullet marks were evident on the victim's body. Upon receiving the information about the incident, Police promptly rushed to the spot, however, the grief-stricken family for a very long time did not allow the police personnel to lift the dead body.

After several hours of negotiations along with the assistance of residents, the police managed to placate the angry villagers, enabling the body to be taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination for further investigation.

Raxaul Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Kumar informed that a team was dispatched to the spot, however, as the police reached the locals were very angry. After communicating with the locals, the situation was brought under control, said DSP Kumar. The incident is being investigated along with the forensic team, added DSP Kumar.

The incident once again raises questions on the law and order situation in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Several incidents have been witnessed in the recent past which raise questions on the Bihar Government. On August 26, four unidentified people had openly fired in a court, injuring two people. One of the injured was appearing in court in connection with a liquor mafia case. In the same month, a journalist was also murdered in cold blood. Earlier, a police officer was also killed in the State.