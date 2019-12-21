Bihar: Pappu Yadav Slams RJD, Says They Create Sense Of Fear In Minds Of People

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav on Saturday said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had always created a sense of fear in the minds of people. This statement of Yadav comes after the RJD called for a Bandh on December 21 in Bihar to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Accusing the BJP government of being divisive, RJD leader called the Citizenship Act 'unconstitutional' and 'against humanity'.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Yadav said, "I do not support violence. This is done by the opposition party. Violent measures like shooting bullets and lathi-charge have been adopted by the government; if we do the same then what is the point? In democracy, we work for the welfare of people, and the people in return give us power. Exams are being held across the state, the band will only prove to be a nuisance for the students. Calling a bandh during special occasions like marriages can inconvenience people, which in turn will irk them."

"People are being influenced. The culture followed by RJD has always created a sense of fear in people. If politicians are protesting for certain issues and they do it by violating democracy and their actions affect the people as well. I have seen the situation myself today, and I feel that there must be a platform to express our grievances," he added.

'Constitution is blown to pieces'

Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal called for Bihar bandh on December 21 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act, alleging that it has blown the Constitution to smithereens. Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's younger son, made the announcement late on night of December 14, urging all political and non-political outfits having "faith in the Constitution and the principle of justice" to take part in the bandh which was initially scheduled for December 22 but was later preponed so that the police recruitment exams next Sunday were not affected.

