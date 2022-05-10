Bihar Police Arrests 4 In Connection With BPSC Preliminary Exam Question Paper Leak

In connection with the paper leak of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission, four arrests were made on Tuesday. The arrested include- Exam Centre Magistrate and Block Development Officer of Barhara Jayvardhan Gupta. Principal and Centre Superintendent Dr Yogendra Pratap Singh and lecturers Sushil Kumar Singh and Agam Kumar Sahay of Arrah's Kunwar Singh College have been arrested in this matter.

On May 8, the BPSC had to cancel the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam was cancelled as the question paper was leaked right before the exam, on doubts that they were being circulated on social media platforms and chatting sites like Twitter and WhatsApp.

Government forms inquiry team amid Opposition's criticisms

Soon after the news of the paper leak spread, the Opposition came forward to slam the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal member Tejashwi Yadav held a special press briefing, in which he slammed the BJP-JDU government for not taking the Civil Services exams seriously, and called the paper leak 'unfortunate and condemnable'. The former Bihar Deputy CM also highlighted that it was not the first time that it was happening, and suggested the government to rename BPSC to "Bihar Paper Leak Commission".

His disgruntled brother and former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap condemned the 'misgovernance', which he claimed had crossed all levels of failure, and pulled it up for not ashamed at all for selling an exam as prestigious as BPSC to RCP TAX..!

In the face of criticism, CM Kumar also held a press briefing, in which he underlined that as soon as they got to know of the paper leak, they took immediate action in the matter. "We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. The inquiry has begun and the investigation team is looking into the matter. Anyone found involved in the paper leak case will face strict action," the Bihar Chief Minister had said.