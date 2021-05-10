Bihar Police Bust Black Marketing Racket Of COVID Essentials In Muzaffarpur; Accused Held

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bihar Police has busted a black-marketing racket of COVID-19 essentials in Muzaffarpur. As per Muzaffarpur police, hospital staff, who was hoarding COVID-19 essentials like antigen testing kits, sanitisers, etc have now been arrested. The police further informed that large quantities of Coronavirus essential materials were seized from the house of the hospital staff.

Bihar: Police Seize 225 Oxygen Cylinders From Katihar Railway Station

Earlier, Bihar police eized around 225 oxygen cylinders from Katihar railway station on Monday. According to reports, the oxygen cylinders were unloaded from the Lokmanya Tilak Express. Following this, the administration was informed about the hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

Further reports stated that the cylinders were later unloaded and kept in a pick-up van. However, as soon as the police arrived at the spot, the driver of the van and others present fled from the place. Police are suspecting that the cylinders were brought for black marketing. As of now, cops are investigating the matter and trying to figure out where these cylinders were brought from and who is the owner of these cylinders.

"The seized oxygen cylinder weighs6 kgs and train in which the cylinders were found had LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) written on it. We feel the cylinders were brought for black marketing. As of now, we don't know who is behind this. We are investigating the matter," said Amar Kant Jha , DSP.

According to reports, the black marketed cylinders are being sold for Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 in Bihar. Apart from oxygen cylinders, people have also resorted to the black marketing of other medical supplies like Remdesivir and other medicines. The Bihar government has therefore stepped up vigil and formed teams to crack down on black marketing of these supplies.

COVID-19 situation in Bihar

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Bihar has so far recorded over 5,91,476 positive cases, out of which, 4,77,389 have recovered successfully and 3,282 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 11,259 new cases, 13,364 fresh recoveries and 67 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,10,805.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Pixabay)