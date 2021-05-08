Bihar Police Bust Oxygen Black Marketing Racket; Seize 91 Cylinders During Raid In Dehri

Another black-marketing case of oxygen cylinder has come across amid reports of several others. Police have seized 91 oxygen cylinders from Bihar's Dehri during a raid with district administrators. Simultaneously, an accused identified as Vikas Kumar has been arrested by the police for involvement in the illegal activity. Reportedly, these cylinders were getting refiled from West Bengal and getting sold at Rs 30,000-35,000.

Bihar has been facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders and so the black-marketing of these essentials has also increased. Apart from oxygen cylinders, several cases of black-marketing of Remdesivir have been reported. Earlier in April, the Government had announced to set up oxygen plants in 15 districts of Bihar to meet the rising demand.

Black-marketing of Oxygen cylinders

A few days ago, Gaziabad Police had raided godowns in different locations of the district and arrested two men in an ongoing special drive to check the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders, officials said. In April, 60 cylinders were seized from Patna. Police teams raided a house and arrested Akil Saifi where 39 oxygen cylinders were recovered. Other states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana have also reported several such cases.

Due to the recent black-marketing of COVID-19 essentials, the Bihar government had announced a fixed rate for ambulance working for patients. The state has been reporting an increasing number of cases while such cases come as additional issues. The Patna High Court had also schooled the Government over its management in the COVID-19 situation. The state has also announced a lockdown amid the widespread COVID-19 cases.

Bihar COVID-19 cases

The state on Friday recorded 13466 fresh COVID-19 cases while 62 people lost their lives due to the virus. The capital city of Patna has been reporting the highest of all with 2410 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours and it is further followed by Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, and Munger. There are 1,15,066 active cases in the state while 13489 corona patients recovered from the virus.