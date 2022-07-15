Bihar Police Busts 'radicalised Ghazwa-e-Hind' Group, Different From 'India 2047 Plot'

A day after uncovering the 'divide India 2047' plot, Patna Police on Friday busted a 'totally brainwashed Ghazwa-e-Hind' group and arrested one person. Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir was nabbed from Patna's Phulwari Sharif area on Thursday night.

"He worked in Dubai from 2006-2020. When we inspected his mobile we found two WhatsApp groups. The first WhatsApp group had 181 members. It was created using a Pakistani number. Tahir was made the group admin. The members of the group are from India, Pakistan, Yamen and other gulf countries. In June, four users with Pakistani numbers had joined the group," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dillon said.

Anti-India videos and posts on supporting terrorism in Kashmir among others were shared on that WhatsApp group. "Another group was made in January that had eight members from Bangladesh, one from Pakistan and he himself. The Bangladeshi Muslim men were provoked to carry out anti-India activities," police said.

Both the groups had the profile picture of 'Akhand Bharat' with Pakistani flags all over. They also talked about "direct Jihad" in 2023.

A special team has been formed to investigate the funding angle in the case. Police called it an extremist group with anti-India thinking with members totally brainwashed. A search operation has been initiated to arrest other members of the group.

#BREAKING | Sensational screenshot of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module's chat group accessed after being busted by Patna Police: A Pak number, a direct mention of 'Jihad' and more mentioned; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/iavPvOPl3U — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

Gazwa-e-Hind and '2047' plot different: Police

When asked about the '2047' plot that was busted on Thursday and Gazwa-e-Hind, Dillon said, "Both are separate organisations. No connection found so far."

Sharing details about the Islamisize India 2047 plot, police said that 26 people have been named in the FIR. "Some people have been arrested. Athar Parvez, who was arrested on Thursday, his brother was connected with SIMI. In PFI and SPDI FIR, three people have been arrested."

Bihar Police on Thursday unearthed a chilling document that talked about plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after police busted a potential terror module.