Bihar Police Conducts 'Sadbhavna Yatra' To Restore Normalcy In Violence-hit Nalanda

Bihar Police is conducting Sadbhavna Yatra at violence-hit Nalanda's Bihar Sharif in a bid to restore the law and order situation. According to reports, the team of police officials are also conducting raids and has arrested over 130 people in connection with the clashes that broke out during the Ram Navami procession.

While commenting on the Sadbhavna Yatra, Nalanda SP, Ashok Mishra, said, "Police is carrying out Sadbhavna Yatra and raids to restore normalcy in violence-hit Bihar Sharif. The property of the accused will be attached. 130 arrests have been made so far. Raids are on. Efforts are being made to normalise the situation through Sadbhavna Yatra."

Nalanda, Bihar: Police is conducting Sadbhavna Yatra and raids to restore normalcy in violence-hit Bihar Sharif



The property of the accused will be attached. 130 arrests have been made so far. Raids are on. Efforts are being made to normalise the situation through Sadbhavna… pic.twitter.com/Myw1rsBp27 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

In a video message, Nalanda SP Mishra asserted that several kind of rumours are spread related to the violence and police forces are patrolling in the violence-hit areas to sensitise the public against rumours. "We dismiss one such rumour about a policeman getting injured and his arms being looted. No such thing has taken place," he added.

Tensions in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif prevailed when a 16-year-old teenager was killed during firing on Saturday night. According to police officials, the victim has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, who died in a firing incident at Paharpur area. Following the incident, Bihar government deployed nine companies of paramilitary forces in the town, which is populated with 6 lakh people.

The clashes that sparked off on Thursday between two groups during the Ram Navami procession, led to imposition of prohibitory orders in the violence-hit areas. The Bihar government imposed Section 144 amid tensions.

Fresh violence hits Sasaram

After a bomb blast left six people injured in Sasaram’s Rohtas in Bihar during the handling of illegal explosives on Saturday, the town witnessed another explosion in Mochi Tola area of the town early morning on Monday.However, no casualty or damage of property was reported following the explosion.

SHO Santosh Kumar, while commenting on the incident related to explosion, said, "A loud sound was heard in Sasaram in Rohtas district. We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else."

The clashes that broke out during Ram Navami celeberation on March 30, turned big after a bomb blast on April 1 left 6 persons injured. According to police officials, all the six persons were injured illegal handling of explosives. Taking to Twitter, the Rohtas police, said, "The scene of the incident is the compound of a private house where forensic team is investigating. 2 arrests made yet. Force magistrate is deputed."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 2, chaired a high-level meeting with senior state authorities to review situations of violence-hit Nalanda and Sasaram. During the key meet, he directed Bihar cops to be on high alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased in Bihar Sharif. The JDU leader also asked the cops to identify the miscreants, who instigated the violence at both the places.