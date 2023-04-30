Bihar: Police constable found dead in Motihari; probe on

A 49-year-old police constable was found dead with a bullet wound on his head in Bihar's East Champaran district, officials said on Sunday.

Shambhu Kumar, a resident of Nalanda district, was found dead in his barrack at the district police lines in Motihari on Saturday night, they said.

"Police recovered his service revolver from the spot but no suicide note was found," said Vishwamohan Choudhary, the sub-inspector of the City police station.

"Police are investigating if it is a murder or suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.