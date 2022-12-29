Bihar Police Detains Chinese Woman Linked To Spying On Dalai Lama; Probe Underway

Police officials in Bihar have detained a woman of Chinese nationality who is suspected to be connected with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, according to ANI. "Police detained the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated," JS Gangwar, ADG told the news agency.

This comes after intelligence agencies told local police about a Chinese woman who is speculated to be a spy. Subsequently, a security alert was issued in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya district, where the Tibetan leader is slated to visit for attending public discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan from December 29 to 31.

What does the police know about the Chinese suspect?

"Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway,” said Harpreet Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police in Gaya.

"There is no information at present about the location of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out suspicion of her being a Chinese spy," SSP Kaur added. The woman in question has been identified as Song Xiaolan, who has been residing in various parts of India including Bodh Gaya, although no record has been found about her stays.

The Dalai Lama’s Bodh Gaya tour comes after a two-year Covid hiatus. The spiritual leader has been living in exile in Himachal Pradesh’s city of Dharamshala after Tibet was annexed by the People's Republic of China. Apart from the risk of espionage, threats have encircled the leader, whose position continues to be in jeopardy due to the communist Chinese government.