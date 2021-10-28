Bihar police officer taken off election duty following RJD’s complaint

Patna, Oct 28 (PTI) A police officer in Bihar was on Thursday taken off election duty following complaints by the opposition RJD that he was “intimidating” voters in an assembly constituency ahead of by-polls.

According to an order issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilip Kumar Jha was being taken off election duty “because of administrative reasons”.

J ha was on election duty in Kusheshwar Asthan assembly segment where by-poll is scheduled on Saturday.

The action was taken on a day leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav called a press conference and shared an email sent by RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar last week.

In the email, sent on October 23, the DSP had been accused of “using intimidating techniques (sic) to scare the voters particularly from marginalized communities”.

Yadav had taken strong exception to the fact that the DSP, who had previously served as a Sub Divisional Police Officer in Darbhanga, was removed from the post after his prolonged continuance was raised by the RJD in assembly but retained in the same district where he was attached to the police office.

“The official has a tainted record, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Still, he has been given a sensitive job and made the in-charge of 25 polling booths in Kusheshwar Asthan”, Yadav had alleged and threatened to send a delegation to meet the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP met the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar seeking annulment of the candidature of the RJD candidate in Tarapur assembly segment and registering of a case against him for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The delegation, headed by state vice-president Siddharth Shambhu, submitted a memorandum alleging that on Thursday morning pamphlets seeking votes in favour of RJD candidate Arun Sah were distributed in Tarapur though campaign had come to an end on the previous evening.

They also took exception to the pamphlet, distributed on behalf of an organisation of the Vaishya community to which the candidate belongs, using pictures of BJP leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, minister Pramod Kumar and MLAs Ramnarayan Mandal and Sanjeev Chaurasia “without their consent”.

Voting for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan is to take place on October 30. The by-polls have been necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, both of whom belonged to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). PTI NAC MM MM

