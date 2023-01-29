Bihar Police Recover Cache Of Weapons, Ammunition From Naxalite Hideout In Gaya

A significant quantity of weapons and ammunition, including an AK-47, was recovered at a hideout of Naxalites, along with personal IDs, in the Gaya district of Bihar on Sunday.

The Gaya Police were tipped off that Naxalites had been present in the southern part of the district for a few days. Following the tip-off, the Gaya Police, CoBRA, and CRPF personnel carried out extensive raids based on the information. The extensive search operations at the hideouts of the Naxalites yielded a significant number of weapons and ammunition, including an AK-47.

Arms & ammunition recovered

In the Ladunia Pahar, Karibadobha, and Tikwathan areas of the Chhakrabandha police station area, numerous modern guns, magazines, pressure IDs, and numerous live cartridges were recovered.

Officers and jawans of the Gaya Police, 159 and 47 Battalions of the CRPF, and the Cobra 205 Battalion conducted the raid and recovered an AK-47 rifle, an SLR rifle, a sprinkle rifle, and a magazine for the AK-47 and SLR rifle.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti confirmed that Naxalite activity had been reported in Aurangabad and surrounding regions of the Chatra district of Jharkhand over the previous several days. SSP Bharti added that the Naxalites have planted a significant number of landmines in this region.

(With agency inputs)